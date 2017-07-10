Tourists enjoy cole flowers in Qinghai

A tourist takes photo of cole flowers at a platform in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2017. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Tourists enjoy cole flowers at a platform in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2017. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Photo taken on July 8, 2017 shows cole flowers in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2017. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Tourists enjoy cole flowers at a platform in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2017. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)