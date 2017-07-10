Sunflowers displayed at Olympic Forest Park in Beijing

A woman poses for photos beside sunflowers at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 8, 2017. A total of 24 varieties of sunflowers were displayed at the park. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A woman poses for photos beside sunflowers at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 8, 2017. A total of 24 varieties of sunflowers were displayed at the park. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A woman takes photos beside sunflowers at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 8, 2017. A total of 24 varieties of sunflowers were displayed at the park. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A woman poses for photos amid sunflowers at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 8, 2017. A total of 24 varieties of sunflowers were displayed at the park. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)