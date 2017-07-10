Worshipers offer flowers to a monk as a means of merit-making on the Buddhist Lent Day in front of the Wat Ratchabophit temple in Bangkok, Thailand, July 9, 2017. Buddhists across Thailand celebrated the Buddhist Lent Day, or "Khao Phansa", on Sunday. "Khao Phansa" marks the start of a three-month period in which Buddhist monks stay in one location, usually in a monastery or on temple grounds, and engage in meditation and prayer. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

