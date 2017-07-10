227 pairs of newlyweds attend group wedding ceremony in S China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/10 14:35:46

Couples attend a group wedding ceremony at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, July 8, 2017. A total of 227 pairs of newlyweds from different parts of the country attended the group wedding ceremony at the park. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)


 

Couples attend a group wedding ceremony at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, July 8, 2017. A total of 227 pairs of newlyweds from different parts of the country attended the group wedding ceremony at the park. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)


 

Couples attend a group wedding ceremony at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, July 8, 2017. A total of 227 pairs of newlyweds from different parts of the country attended the group wedding ceremony at the park. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)


 

Couples attend a group wedding ceremony at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, July 8, 2017. A total of 227 pairs of newlyweds from different parts of the country attended the group wedding ceremony at the park. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)


 

Posted in: LIFE
blog comments powered by Disqus