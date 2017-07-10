Buddhist devotees celebrate full moon day of Warso in Yangon

Buddhist devotees burn incense sticks to pray during celebrations of the full moon day of Warso, the fourth month of Myanmar calendar, at the Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, July 8, 2017. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Buddhist nuns pay homage during celebrations of the full moon day of Warso, the fourth month of Myanmar calendar, at the Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, July 8, 2017. (Xinhua/U Aung)

A Buddhist devotee lights candles to pray during celebrations of the full moon day of Warso, the fourth month of Myanmar calendar, at the Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, July 8, 2017. (Xinhua/U Aung)