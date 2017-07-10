Pakistani forces destroy 2 Indian posts, kill 4 soldiers: army

Pakistani forces have destroyed two Indian posts and killed four soldiers in retaliation for the killing of five Pakistani civilians in Indian shelling, the military said early Monday.



The Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Indian troops killed five civilians in "unprovoked firing" along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region.



"Pakistan Army befittingly responded on July 9th causing substantial losses to men and material. Two Indian Army posts firing on innocent civilians have been destroyed. Four Indian soldiers killed," the army said.



"Pakistan Army shall protect civil population against unprovoked Indian aggression at all cost," a statement from the army's Inter-Services Public Relations said.



The statement said Indian Army initiated "unprovoked fire" across the LoC in Rawalakot Sector, targeting innocent civil population in village Tetrinote, Manwa, Satwal and Chaffar with mortars and rockets fire, resulting in death of five innocent citizens including four women and an old man while injuring another five people including three young girls.



Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J. P. Singh for the second time in two days to lodge a formal protest over the ceasefire violations that resulted in the death of five civilians.



Director General of South Asian Desk at the Foreign Ministry Mohammad Faisal condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces," the Foreign Ministry said.

