Iran's Rezaeian joins Belgian KV Oostende

Iranian international winger Ramin Rezaeian has joined Belgian soccer club KV Oostende, Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.



The 27-year-old, former player for Iran's Persepolis soccer club, has signed Belgian team on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.



Belgium's Club Brugge and Gent had also shown interest in signing Rezaeian.



Rezaeian has made 19 appearances in Iranian national soccer team and scored two goals.