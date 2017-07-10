Yao Ming's alleged arrest for drug use slammed as fake news

Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming almost fell from his altar as a role model on July 6 when a video posted online showed him allegedly getting caught with drugs.



In the video, Yao, dressed in a gray T-shirt and jeans, was scuffling with a group of men surrounding him who appeared to be police officers. Yao's hands were behind his back. The video included the caption: "It's a shame that Yao Ming was busted for drug use. He's been dishonored. This will also have a bad influence on the next generation."



Prior to the release of the video, there was speculation on Chinese social media that a celebrity with the initials of "YM" had been arrested for drug use.



Many were shocked by the video, as the former NBA star is known for his active participation in public welfare campaigns, including anti-drug campaigns.



However, some noticed that Yao's clothes in the video fit previous media reports in June when Yao, as the president of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), watched the semi-final of the national youth basketball tournament in Mianzhu, Sichuan province. The surrounding buildings in the video also looked like those around the Mianzhu Stadium, where the semi-final was held.



The CBA also slammed the video as fake, adding that neither Yao nor the association would directly respond to it.



On the evening of July 6, Yao was also present at the CBA Summer League in Shanghai, furthering proving his innocence.

