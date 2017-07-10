Singapore launches new strategy for human resource industry

Singapore launched a new manpower plan for the human resource industry on Monday, to help strengthen the human resource profession and better support businesses to transform and grow, the Straits Times reported.



The new strategy covers three areas, namely training and internship programmes for human resource professionals; mentorship programmes, free advisory services and an online resource portal for businesses and employers; and an outsourcing scheme for the human resource industry.



Singapore's Second Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said local businesses need more systematic human resource management and better access to competent service providers, as the country transits to a manpower-lean economy.



"Singapore will stand a much better chance of succeeding in economic transformation, if it can effectively mobilize the human resource industry," she added.

