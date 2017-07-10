‘Spider-Man’ tops weekend box office

Promotional material for Spider-man: Homecoming Photo: IC

Spider-Man: Homecoming, Sony's newest addition to the growing library of summertime superhero yarns, spun up an impressive opening in North American theaters this weekend, with ticket sales for the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster estimated at $117 million.That would give the film the third-largest opening so far this year, behind Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2. Sony, along with Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios, spent a hefty $175 million to make the film, but global sales have already surpassed $250 million despite not opening in the Chinese mainland, according to website boxofficemojo.com.This family-friendly version of Spider-Man - with a 93 percent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website - stars Tom Holland as a young Peter Parker, ably mentored by Robert Downy Jr. as Iron Man as he takes on bad guy Vulture (Michael Keaton). Director Jon Watts had previously helmed lower-budget cop and horror films.Last week's No.1 film, Despicable Me 3, came in second at a respectable $34 million, website Exhibitor Relations reported. In Universal's latest installment in the animated series, Steve Carell stars as the voice of bad guy-turned-protagonist Gru - and his twin brother Dru. Kristen Wiig voices Gru's wife Lucy and South Park co-creator Trey Parker is evil villain Balthazar Bratt.In third spot was Sony's heist thriller Baby Driver, with Ansel Elgort (The Fault in our Stars) starring as a gifted getaway driver who suffers from tinnitus - ringing in his ears - forcing him to play music on his iPod to concentrate when behind the wheel. It took in $12.7 million in its third week.Fourth was Wonder Woman, at $10.1 million. The Warner Bros superhero action film stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot as the Amazonian goddess-princess.And in fifth place was Transformers: The Last Knight from Paramount, with ticket sales of $6.3 million. The latest episode in that blockbuster series, which goes heavy on visual effects, features actors Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, John Turturro and Anthony Hopkins.Rounding out the top 10 were:Cars 3 ($5.6 million)The House ($4.8 million)The Big Sick ($3.6 million)47 Meters Down ($2.8 million)The Beguiled ($2.0 million)