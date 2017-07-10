Ministry of Culture kicks off Chinese opera training course

The senior classes for the 1,000 Xiqu Talents Plan kicked off at the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts on Sunday, according to a press release from China's Ministry of Culture
on Monday.
According to the plan, the ministry will work with the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts to train more than 1,000 students in xiqu, or Chinese opera, arts during the 13th Five-Year Plan
that runs from 2016 to 2020.
A new cultural critique class has been added to this year's plan, which will train 215 students in 30 traditional Chinese opera styles over the course of 30 days.
The course will also see veteran opera performers provide lectures and guidance to students.