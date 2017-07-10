UNESCO heritage committee inscribes Britain’s Lake District on list of World Heritage sites

Britain's Lake District, an area of wild beauty that beguiled poets and artists from William Wordsworth to Beatrix Potter, was named Sunday as a World Heritage site by UNESCO.



The UN's cultural body meeting this weekend in Krakow, Poland praised the region's "picturesque aesthetic" as well as its links with Romantic art and literature.



"The special significance of the Lake District lies in the interaction between social, economic, cultural and environmental influences," the heritage committee said in a statement.



Considered the cradle of the British Romanticism movement pioneered by Wordsworth, Samuel Taylor Coleridge and Robert Southey, the region is Britain's 31st World Heritage site.



John Glen, minister for arts, heritage and tourism, said the new status would boost the Lake District's international reputation and benefit locals.



"It is a unique part of the world that combines a vibrant farming community with thousands of archaeological sites and structures that give us an amazing glimpse into our past," he said in a statement.





