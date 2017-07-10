Happy birthday:



You shouldn't feel guilty about putting your needs first today. You have constantly worked hard for others, now it's time to focus on your own interests. Plan a relaxing evening so you can set your imagination free. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 6, 10, 19.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Communication will be more important than ever today, so make sure that you and those you work with are on the same sheet of music when it comes to tasks. Your friendly nature is sure to catch the attention of someone interesting. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Tonight will prove to be a great time to get together with that someone special. Do everything you can to make this a memorable evening for you both. Time spent studying will allow you to draw closer to your career goals. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You cannot be expected to have all the answers all the time. By brainstorming with those around you, you will be able to find the solution to a problem that has you stumped. Your luck is looking up when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You should proceed with caution when dealing with financial or legal matters today. It would be wise not to get involved in other people's investment plans lest you get blamed if something goes wrong. ✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Feel free to let your generous nature point the way today. You will accomplish much if you offer assistance to those around you or volunteer your time in the community. ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Be careful with your money. Go over contracts or agreements to see if there is a way to reduce payments or interest. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



A fortunate turn of events will put you in a good mood today. Your energy will be contagious causing those around you to respond to you in a very positive way. This will be a very good time for social interactions. ✭✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Your desire to learn and grow will take you far. Hang out with like-minded individuals and your creativity is sure to skyrocket! Use this opportunity to take your life in a new and interesting direction. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Try to read between the lines when dealing with those close to you. Someone may be trying to tell you something, but unable to find the right words to do so. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to money. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Luck is not going to be on your side today. You will have to work extra hard to ensure that tasks at work are completed on time and in the right way. A friend from the past is thinking of reaching out to you. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Pay extra attention to your surroundings today and you will be able to avoid misfortune. Everything will be smooth sailing so long as you keep your eyes wide open. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your tendency to suppress your feelings and do whatever is necessary to keep the peace is not working out for you. It's far past time to let your true feelings show, even if it makes others angry. ✭✭✭