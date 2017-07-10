Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/10 17:13:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Male in the woods

  5 Lipinski on ice

  9 Person under Caesar's reign

 14 Auto garage service

 15 Tsar known for being terrible

 16 Crop up

 17 "Sad to say ..."

 18 In need of a GPS

 19 In the ___ of (among)

 20 Beaten, B-movie gangster-style

 23 Roundish geometric figure

 24 Calmed

 27 Review for an exam

 31 Away from WSW

 32 Titled lady

 35 Refusals

 36 Apollo 13 launcher

 37 Oft-concealed weapon

 40 With a fresh start

 41 "Buenos ___!" ("Good day!")

 42 What you used to be?

 43 "___ about time!"

 44 Not quite surrender

 46 What a close-up may reveal

 48 River mouth parts

 53 Searches without authorization, in a way

 57 Confide in

 59 Use a worm in the water

 60 Small band

 61 Relative your dad grew up with

 62 Person not to be trusted

 63 Common bathroom floor material

 64 Totally exposed

 65 Eyelid bump

 66 Small bills

DOWN

  1 Challenges to a duel

  2 Festival in Holland

  3 Bring shame to

  4 "Beau ___"

  5 Dirt farmer, at times

  6 Declare openly

  7 Skin irritation

  8 Not for

  9 Intensify

 10 Bracket-braced window

 11 Time for a crisis?

 12 Stubborn beast of burden

 13 Acrobat's safeguard

 21 Made into a ball

 22 Luxurious

 25 Follow as a result

 26 Campus bigwig

 28 Below required standards

 29 Up till now

 30 "Steppenwolf" penner

 32 "Inferno" guy

 33 Floored

 34 Kitten's cry

 36 Degree in math?

 37 Spoken

 38 Beckham the receiver

 39 Aquatic animal

 44 Split apart

 45 "Place your ___" (classifieds invitation)

 47 Grocery section

 49 Ticket for the hopeful

 50 Famous shroud locale

 51 Quick on one's feet

 52 Sandals alternatives

 54 Extensions on some buildings

 55 Formalwear for men

 56 Kind of table on an airplane

 57 Large holder for wine

 58 Cellular stuff

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
