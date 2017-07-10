puzzle





ACROSS



1 Male in the woods



5 Lipinski on ice



9 Person under Caesar's reign



14 Auto garage service



15 Tsar known for being terrible



16 Crop up



17 "Sad to say ..."



18 In need of a GPS



19 In the ___ of (among)



20 Beaten, B-movie gangster-style



23 Roundish geometric figure



24 Calmed



27 Review for an exam



31 Away from WSW



32 Titled lady



35 Refusals



36 Apollo 13 launcher



37 Oft-concealed weapon



40 With a fresh start



41 "Buenos ___!" ("Good day!")



42 What you used to be?



43 "___ about time!"



44 Not quite surrender



46 What a close-up may reveal



48 River mouth parts



53 Searches without authorization, in a way



57 Confide in



59 Use a worm in the water



60 Small band



61 Relative your dad grew up with



62 Person not to be trusted



63 Common bathroom floor material



64 Totally exposed



65 Eyelid bump



66 Small bills

DOWN



1 Challenges to a duel



2 Festival in Holland



3 Bring shame to



4 "Beau ___"



5 Dirt farmer, at times



6 Declare openly



7 Skin irritation



8 Not for



9 Intensify



10 Bracket-braced window



11 Time for a crisis?



12 Stubborn beast of burden



13 Acrobat's safeguard



21 Made into a ball



22 Luxurious



25 Follow as a result



26 Campus bigwig



28 Below required standards



29 Up till now



30 "Steppenwolf" penner



32 "Inferno" guy



33 Floored



34 Kitten's cry



36 Degree in math?



37 Spoken



38 Beckham the receiver



39 Aquatic animal



44 Split apart



45 "Place your ___" (classifieds invitation)



47 Grocery section



49 Ticket for the hopeful



50 Famous shroud locale



51 Quick on one's feet



52 Sandals alternatives



54 Extensions on some buildings



55 Formalwear for men



56 Kind of table on an airplane



57 Large holder for wine



58 Cellular stuff





solution





