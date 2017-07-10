puzzle
ACROSS
1 Male in the woods
5 Lipinski on ice
9 Person under Caesar's reign
14 Auto garage service
15 Tsar known for being terrible
16 Crop up
17 "Sad to say ..."
18 In need of a GPS
19 In the ___ of (among)
20 Beaten, B-movie gangster-style
23 Roundish geometric figure
24 Calmed
27 Review for an exam
31 Away from WSW
32 Titled lady
35 Refusals
36 Apollo 13 launcher
37 Oft-concealed weapon
40 With a fresh start
41 "Buenos ___!" ("Good day!")
42 What you used to be?
43 "___ about time!"
44 Not quite surrender
46 What a close-up may reveal
48 River mouth parts
53 Searches without authorization, in a way
57 Confide in
59 Use a worm in the water
60 Small band
61 Relative your dad grew up with
62 Person not to be trusted
63 Common bathroom floor material
64 Totally exposed
65 Eyelid bump
66 Small bills
DOWN
1 Challenges to a duel
2 Festival in Holland
3 Bring shame to
4 "Beau ___"
5 Dirt farmer, at times
6 Declare openly
7 Skin irritation
8 Not for
9 Intensify
10 Bracket-braced window
11 Time for a crisis?
12 Stubborn beast of burden
13 Acrobat's safeguard
21 Made into a ball
22 Luxurious
25 Follow as a result
26 Campus bigwig
28 Below required standards
29 Up till now
30 "Steppenwolf" penner
32 "Inferno" guy
33 Floored
34 Kitten's cry
36 Degree in math?
37 Spoken
38 Beckham the receiver
39 Aquatic animal
44 Split apart
45 "Place your ___" (classifieds invitation)
47 Grocery section
49 Ticket for the hopeful
50 Famous shroud locale
51 Quick on one's feet
52 Sandals alternatives
54 Extensions on some buildings
55 Formalwear for men
56 Kind of table on an airplane
57 Large holder for wine
58 Cellular stuff
solution