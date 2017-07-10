Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









Chat attack

exposure



曝光率



(bàoɡuānɡ lǜ)

A: A lot of stars today really value exposure. Sometimes they even purposefully create situations so they can get in the headlines. They do this just to get into the public eye.



现在很多明星都很重视曝光率, 有时故意制造话题成为头条, 只为出现在公众视野里。



(xiànzài hěnduō mínɡxīnɡ dōu hěn zhònɡshì bàoɡuānɡlǜ, yǒushí ɡùyì zhìzào huàtí chénɡwéi tóutiáo, zhǐwéi chūxiàn zài ɡōnɡzhònɡ shìyě lǐ.)

B: Yup. More and more stars are taking part in reality shows. This way they can be seen more often and quickly increase their popularity.



对, 越来越多的明星开始参加真人秀了。这样能多露脸, 快速提高他们的人气。



(duì, yuèlái yuèduō de mínɡxīnɡ kāishǐ cānjiā zhēnrénxiù le. zhèyànɡ nénɡ duō lùliǎn, kuàisù tíɡāo tāmen de rénqì.)



A: A lot of stars weren't that popular at first, but after appearing on these programs they quickly became famous.



很多的明星一开始其实名气并不大, 但是上了节目之后就迅速火起来了。



(hěnduō de mínɡxīnɡ yī kāishǐ qíshí mínɡqì bìnɡ bùdà, dànshì shànɡ le jiémù zhīhòu jiù xùnsù huǒ qǐlái le.)