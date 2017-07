Air commando unit receives helicopter cable drop training in China’s Hangzhou

An air commando from Zhejiang Provincial Public Security Department undergoes helicopter cable drop training to improve rapid response skills in China’s Hangzhou on July 6, 2017. Photo: Chinanews.com

An air commando from Zhejiang Provincial Public Security Department gets ready for helicopter cable drop training in China’s Hangzhou on July 6, 2017. Photo: Chinanews.com

Air commandos from Zhejiang Provincial Public Security Department wait to undergo helicopter cable drop training in China’s Hangzhou on July 6, 2017. Photo: Chinanews.com

An air commando from Zhejiang Provincial Public Security Department starts to rappel down a cable during training in China’s Hangzhou on July 6, 2017. Photo: Chinanews.com

An air commando from Zhejiang Provincial Public Security Department rappels down a cable during training in China’s Hangzhou on July 6, 2017. Photo: Chinanews.com

Air commandos from Zhejiang Provincial Public Security Department undergo training to improve their rapid response skills in China’s Hangzhou on July 6, 2017. Photo: Chinanews.com

Air commandos from Zhejiang Provincial Public Security Department board a helicopter to take part in cable drop training in China’s Hangzhou on July 6, 2017. Photo: Chinanews.com

Air commandos from Zhejiang Provincial Public Security Department board a helicopter for cable drop training in China’s Hangzhou on July 6, 2017. Photo: Chinanews.com

Air commandos from Zhejiang Provincial Public Security Department prepare to take part in helicopter cable drop training to improve their rapid response skills in China’s Hangzhou on July 6, 2017. Photo: Chinanews.com