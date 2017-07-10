Public debate over young subway passengers who refuse to give up their seats

A young man riding the Shanghai subway recently refused to give up his seat to a woman holding a child. The incident was captured on video and sparked a heated debate about subway etiquette and chivalry.Many Chinese netizens believe that the man should have given up his seat, but others argued that young workers such as him are quite exhausted at the end of their long day and should not have to get up if they don't have the energy to.The Global Times recently interviewed some foreign and local people on the streets of Shanghai to ask about their attitudes toward subway etiquette and chivalry."It's important to consider other people. And since the lady was with a small child, that becomes a priority, even if that man was tired," Tahirih from Canada said. "If I were the man, I'd definitely offer her my seat.""I think that man should give up his seat," Tahirih's boyfriend Jay said. "A few days ago, I did give up my seat for a lady. She wasn't pregnant but elderly. I insisted, but she kept saying no. Maybe she was a little bit offended by my polite gesture. But in the end, I think we need to care about others."

Crowded subway

Chen Xia, a local office worker, rides the Shanghai subway every day and doesn't think all men must automatically give up their seats for women. "I empathize with people who work overtime. Sometimes I fall asleep on the subway, like that man did. But if I were asked to, I'd give up my seat.""I have the right to decide whether to give up my seat or not," said university student Wu Xiaorong. "Young people are under a lot of pressure! But I often give up my seat to the old, the pregnant or children.""It depends on the situation," said Luciano from the US. "Maybe that young man had a long day or was ill. I don't know how old the lady was. Was she young? If she was in her early 20s, she doesn't need to sit even if she has a baby. But if she is pregnant or handicapped, it's different. It also depends on how old the child was." Luciano added that young parents riding the metro with their child should be using a stroller."I will always give up my seat, because I'm still young," said K-real, a friend of Luciano. "That guy on the subway, he was young and not supposed to sit. If one day he has a wife, what would he think if his wife had to stand on the subway with a baby and no one gave up their seat to her?"This article was written by Zhou Xinyu

A father holding his child in subway of Wuhan, Hubei Province

Passengers sit on the floor of subway Photos: CFP and IC