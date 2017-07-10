Nighttime parking a relief for Shanghai drivers

To ease the difficulty of finding a parking space at night, Shanghai traffic police recently opened up 600 new parking spots in 18 downtown areas for nighttime parking, eastday.com reported.



Under the city's new traffic regulations, there will be no new all-day parking spaces along any roadsides within the Outer Ring.



But after considering Shanghai's worsening traffic conditions and numerous requests from residents, local traffic police compromised by arranging some new nighttime parking spaces.



Officer Zhang Lei from Hongkou district traffic police said nighttime parking spots on Dongyuhang Road start at 6:30 pm and end at 7 am the next morning.



He noted that local drivers who utilize nighttime parking have been very punctual about leaving before their dawn deadline.



Thus, traffic police have plans to increase nighttime parking slots to an additional 50 places in the downtown area in the near future.





