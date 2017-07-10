Expired imported olive oil ring busted by police

Pudong New Area police recently busted a food company that sold 9 million yuan ($1.32 million) worth of expired imported olive oil, the Xinmin Evening News reported Monday.



Following a tip and after a month's investigation, police caught five suspects in Pudong New Area and Qingpu district and confiscated over 10,000 bottles of olive oil imported from Italy and Spain.



Since 2013, the suspects had been changing the labels on olive oil bottles at local depots and then selling them in 12 provinces across China for up to 150 yuan per bottle, according to Pudong New Area Procuratorate.



The suspects made illegal gains of over 130,000 yuan. They were charged for producing and selling food that does not comply with food regulations.





