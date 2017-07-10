Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

So said a man surnamed Shen who hit five vehicles on his way home in Xicheng district on the night of July 2. According to the police report, Shen had dinner with his friends and drank a glass of alcohol during the meal. While driving home, Shen felt dizzy. He hit a car parked by the roadside and fled the scene. Feeling even more lightheaded after the first accident, Shen started to speed and subsequently collided with two other cars, a truck, and a bus. No one was injured. After checking surveillance footage of the accidents, the police found Shen's car and arrested him on July 3. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)