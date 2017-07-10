How to politely refuse our elders

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT





A couple of weeks ago, a short video showing an elderly man swearing at young passengers on one of Beijing's busiest subway lines for not offering him a seat surfaced online.



The video generated millions of views, and Net users expressed divergent views on whether today's youth are obligated to offer their seats to the elderly.



A few days ago, news that a young man got upset after finding his basketball court occupied by a group of square dancing senior citizens also stole national headlines, arousing heated debate online.



News about skirmishes between Chinese youth and the elderly have become increasingly common in recent years. Every time a news item involving these two groups is published, it always leads to debates on who is to blame.



One reason this kind of news quickly catches nationwide attention is that the Chinese society is now aging. According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the elderly population in China stood at 222 million at the end of 2015, and the number is thought to be growing steadily.



But the country lacks experience in dealing with an aging population.



Another reason is that Chinese culture places a high value on respecting the elderly. Chinese are taught from a very young age that we should always respect our elders. But nowadays, some Chinese youth are putting equality ahead of differences in age.



Hence, questions such as whether young Chinese should still blindly abide by our traditional values continue to spark heated debates on Chinese social media.



A friend remarked to me that a sense of personal boundaries is still much needed in contemporary Chinese society. Many people, especially the elderly, don't think it is necessary to respect each other's private space.



When small conflicts between senior citizens and Chinese youth happen, what kind of methods should we adopt to deal with the situation? I'm against the idea of simply running from the battle.



Being old does not mean you are weak and frail. So, yes, we should take a clear stance that we won't obey them simply because they are older than us. But on the other hand, is there a way to make our refusal sound more gentle?



Instead of giving a resounding "no way," maybe we can gently and calmly explain the reasons underpinning our rejection of whatever it is they want.



I think this is also a gesture of respect.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



