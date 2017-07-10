A shift in values

People in China's smaller cities show higher acceptance and tolerance toward expats in the LGBT community and have more strict standards for locals. Photo: Li Hao/GT





Tony Morris (pseudonym), 53, from the US, still remembers the good old days that he spent with his ex-boyfriend when he was living in Changsha, Hunan Province more than a year ago. His partner was a gentle-natured Chinese man with a good sense of style, and Morris was drawn to him soon after they met.



However, the lovebirds finally separated, and the last time they were in contact Morris found out that his ex is now married.



"It's for the family. Family is a very important part of being Chinese, and the desire to create a family is different from having sex," Morris said.



China's metropolises, such as Beijing and Shanghai, have long been known for their rich culture diversity and acceptance toward differences, and these areas are where LGBT groups are quite open and active. However, when it comes to smaller cities, the scene is somehow different. Increasingly opening up to the outside world, smaller cities are a mixture of conservativeness and openness.



Openness with traditional values



"Changsha is unique in the way the people have quickly become urbanized. They still have a down-to-earth attitude and move along at a slower pace. However, they are open to diversity as long as it does not pollute their families," said Morris, who has been working in China for two years.



During his stay in Changsha, he enjoyed a relaxed living atmosphere and made lots of LGBT friends through apps, such as Blued, and also dated some Chinese men. Compared with first-tier cities, cities like Changsha do not have an established LGBT bar scene and members of the LGBT community meet wherever straight people go.



"LGBT in second-tier cities tend to blend in at regular bars or go to dark, seedy-looking, out-of-the-way bars," he said. However, that does not mean being in the LGBT community is rare, and Morris found there is a large group of LGBT in Changsha.



Morris met his ex-boyfriend Wang (pseudonym) on Blued and the two spent some very happy times together. However, the happiness was later broken by Wang's mother who wanted him to get married and start a family since he was approaching 30. Shouldering the pressure for months, the couple finally said goodbye to each other.



Morris said a large number of people in the LGBT community have the intent to or have already gotten married, especially if they are over 3o.



He found that compared with homosexuals in his country, Chinese men are more open to age differences, but many of them in smaller cities still value the tradition of family building. As a result, it is often the young men who are available to build a long-term homosexual relationship.



"Many men in second-tier cities pursue a bisexual lifestyle - the homosexual half remains a secret and the straight half pursues the dream of creating a family and extending the family name," he said.





People in China's small cities still have limited knowledge about LGBT culture, but tolerance is growing. Photo: Li Hao/GT





Double standards for expats and Chinese



However, the extent of openness appears different when it comes to expats and Chinese locals. John White (pseudonym), in his early 30s, who has been working in Qingdao, Shandong Province for about five years, has had different experiences living in China as a homosexual.



"As a foreigner, I think it's very different. I'm not judged on the same set of standards as Chinese citizens, so it's a lot easier for me," said White. Having lived in Qingdao for more than three years with his partner, he finds nothing negative against LGBT people and loves the city deeply for its inclusiveness and the respect it shows to diversity.



"People in Qingdao are lovely. They are always welcoming and caring and stop to help you." White has made many good friends in the city and enjoys a happy life. He has not met anyone who is upset about his sexual orientation, and he is open about his identity to the outside world. He feels safe and comfortable living in Qingdao and the couple does not need to hide their relationship when they go out together.



"People don't regard me as a permanent resident and they know I'm from a different culture and have a different lifestyle, but I know things can be much more difficult for Chinese locals," he said.



White is glad that his lifestyle is fully respected, but he sometimes worries about his Chinese counterparts since double standards exist toward them.



Sam Yang, 19, a Chinese college student in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province feels that the double standards do exist.



"Expats are regarded as outside of our culture circle, so people are more tolerant of them, but people do have more strict standards for their own people," said Yang, who is also homosexual and has dated an expat before.



However, LGBT culture is more of a taboo and hidden in the education sector, especially for children's education. Expats working at schools often hide their sexual orientation and only come out in a small circle of very close friends.



"Parents are more conservative compared with younger people, and they would worry about their kids if they knew that the teaching staff is made up of LGBT people. So foreign teachers are very careful about it," said Yang.



The beginning of change



Yang grew up in Yancheng, a third-tier city near Shanghai. Yang realized his sexual orientation when he was around 13 years old and has managed to learn and explore who he really is with the help of the Internet and his friends since then, and he thinks that the situation is changing for the better for LGBT people.



"At first I could not accept myself but as I grew older, I started to think independently and found out more about what it means to be homosexual. I've also made many LGBT friends and found out more about our identity," he said. Yang came out to his older sister and later, he found that his parents were aware of his sexual orientation but said nothing. When they talk about his future and marriage, what his parents care the most about is their son's happiness.



Yang stressed that second-tier cities, such as Changsha and Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province, are already catching up with metropolitans, and it is often in the third or fourth-tier cities that people have limited knowledge about LGBT culture. He noticed that many older homosexual men are married and they look for dates with men for their physical needs, not necessarily for love, which he thinks is the biggest issue in small cities.



Moreover, the gap in terms of openness between smaller cities and big cities is still big. For example, his ex-boyfriend used to have two "modes" of lifestyle - hiding and pretending to be straight while living in Yancheng and coming out and being free and open with his homosexuality in Shanghai.



Generation differences and growing tolerance



Richard Yang, 21, a student at a top Chinese university in Wuhan, Hubei Province, stressed that the younger generation is already very open and people around his age have no problem with the idea of LGBT culture. He realized his sexual orientation when he was still in middle school and came out to the whole class before he went to senior high.



Now, most of his friends and classmates know his sexual identity, and the selfie of him and his boyfriend posted on his WeChat got the most "likes" of any picture he has posted on his account. He feels the social environment on the campus is very inclusive and free.



"My parents' generation still holds stereotypes against the LGBT community, and they think all homosexual men are 'womanish' or abnormal, but I will change their minds by showing them the truth using myself as an example," Richard Yang said.



He plans to come out to his parents and insists on being what he really is in front of his family. He said he would not accept marriage with a female and would like to marry a man he loves.



"In second-tier cities, parents have two attitudes - acquiescence or rejection. Two of my friends at my university have received their parents' acceptance, and I believe mine will change their attitude too," he said.



Richard Yang is now in a very happy relationship and hopes that one day he can build a family and raise kids with his partner.



Morris agrees that the younger generation in China is already open to diversity and predicts that a different scene for LGBT people will appear when the younger generation grows up and steps into society.



"Young people are very progressive and China is changing slowly," said Morris.