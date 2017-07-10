Figuratively speaking

6,000 - the amount of money in yuan ($882) that a university student surnamed Deng spent on a computer that got damaged while being transported by a courier recently. After graduating last month, Deng decided to ship his computer from Beijing to his hometown in Chongqing. He paid an express company to transport his computer. However, when the computer arrived, it was broken. Deng then called the express company and asked for compensation. The company said it had already reported the problem to its headquarters and would reply to Deng as soon as possible.



700 - the number of tourists that were persuaded to leave the mountain area in Huairou district on July 6. Because of the recent torrential rain, geological disasters such as landslides are prone to happen in the mountainous regions. Staff members working for the scenic spots stood guard at the entrances in the area to stop tourists from entering during rainy days.



40,000 - the number of articles of clothing that were sent from Beijing to Xiagong county in Hebei Province to help the poor. The clothes were donated by Beijing locals and were categorized, cleaned and sterilized. Two hundred sets of stationery were also sent to the children there. This is the third year that clothes are donated to the county. So far, the project has helped 15,670 people in the area.



100,000 - the amount of money in yuan that a woman surnamed Wang demanded that her former boyfriend compensate her for mental distress. Wang broke up with her boyfriend in March, and he began to stalk and harass her. She moved out of her apartment, slept at her friend's home and even returned to her hometown to avoid him, but the man always found her. Wang later discovered that the man installed a GPS tracking device on her car and sued him. The Haidian district court is investigating the case.

