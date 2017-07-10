Cartoon world

Monday marked the last opening day of the 13th China International Comics and Games Expo 2017 (CCG Expo 2017). Kicked off last Thursday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in Pudong New Area, this year's expo attracted a myriad of fans of cartoons, comics and games from all over the country.Covering a total area of 53,000 square meters, the annual CCG Expo drew some 350 exhibitors from home and abroad this year, among them The Walt Disney Company, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Kotobukiya Co., Youku Tudou Inc., Tencent Animation and Comics, V.qq.com, and China Reading Ltd.During the five-day expo, fans were treated to a wide range of events including new product launches, cosplay (costume play) shows and live performances, interactive games, workshops, autograph signings and lucky draws.Apart from the usual popular products from Japan, South Korea and the US, indigenous works of China were also highly sought-after among international attendees at this year's expo. Visitors were also encouraged to try out the latest cutting-edge local technologies, games, apps and animated works.

The 2017 China International Comics and Games Expo attracts droves of fans of animations and games.

Visitors form long queues outside the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

(From top) During the five-day CCG Expo, fans are treated to a range of events including product launches, cosplay performances, interactive games, workshops and autograph signings. Photos: Yang Hui/GT






















































