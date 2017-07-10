Journey to Germany

A container handler loads cargoes into a Yuxin'ou regular cargo train at a railway station in Dazhou, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Yuxin'ou, a container railway service, travels from Southwest China's Chongqing to Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region then to Germany's Duisburg. The over-11,000-kilometer railway is one of the 17 freight rail tracks between China and Europe. Since 2011, over 1,000 Yuxin'ou cargo trains have carried Chinese products to European countries like Germany and Poland.