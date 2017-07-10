Oil could hit $60 before year-end: Barron’s report

Accelerating world oil demand and reduced supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) could push crude prices up to $60 a barrel before the end of the year, according to a report from Barron's.



The report cites research from Citigroup senior energy analyst Eric Lee, who previously called for a bear market in oil when the price was above $100.



The decline in recent weeks to a low of just over $44 for Brent crude LCOc1, the international benchmark, has made Lee a short-term bull.



Lee projects demand of 97.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2017, a record high, up from 96 million in 2016, driven largely by emerging market countries such as China and India.



Simultaneously, reduction in supply from the OPEC of about 0.7 million bpd versus the 2016 average should drive the price up before the end of the fourth quarter.



A decline in global oil inventories began after the first quarter and Lee projects that it will continue at an accelerated rate through the end of this year.



Reuters data showed that OPEC production is now at the highest level of the year.



Matt Smith, director of commodity research at Clipperdata, said OPEC exports were 2 million bpd higher last month than in June 2016, despite the extension of the OPEC's 1.8 million bpd production cut





