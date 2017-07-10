Mainland stocks fall as markets await data cues

Chinese mainland's stocks inched down on Monday, as investors awaited fresh catalysts ahead of a burst of data due over the next week.



The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.06 percent at 3,653.69 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.17 percent to 3,212.63 points.



Small-caps underperformed, with the start-up board ChiNext losing 1.75 percent, after the securities regulator approved more IPOs over the weekend, raising fears the pace of listings could accelerate.



Markets shrugged off China's inflation data, which met expectations and did little to alter the view that economic growth is cooling after a solid first quarter.



With slowing credit growth likely to weigh on economic activity in coming quarters, inflation will start falling again before long, Capital Economics China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard said. "This will disappoint those hoping for a sustained period of reflation that could help to erode corporate debt burdens."



Most economists expect growth to cool off in the next few quarters as the key real estate sector slows, while the country's crack down on debt risks raises financing costs in a generally tighter funding environment.



China will release second-quarter GDP on July 17, along with June industrial output, retail sales and January-June fixed asset investment.



Sector performance was mixed on Monday, with energy and coal shares dropping, while consumer shares rose.





