Siblings behind scan van that revealed fetuses’ sex arrested in Guangzhou

Published: 2017/7/10





The pair, who drove an unremarkable-looking van carrying their scanner, told couples hoping for a son that they could reveal the sex of a fetus for between 300 and 500 yuan ($44.11 to $73.52).



"As far as I know, seven women had abortions after finding out the sex of the baby," said Wang, the local who tipped-off the media about the business.



An undercover reporter from local news portal xkb.com.cn and a pregnant volunteer called the pair to arrange an appointment.



According to the volunteer, the van was driven by a male driver and the woman in the back used a scanner that looked like a large laptop.



The woman revealed the unborn baby's sex in two minutes and told the volunteer she had been "performing these scans for 17 years."



The pair were arrested Saturday and their van and scanner were seized.



It's illegal to reveal a fetus's sex or get a sex-selective abortion when there is no medical reason to do so, according to a



China's overall gender ratio was 105.02 men to every 100 women in 2015, official data shows.



