Girl’s kowtow sparks online debate

A photo showing a girl kowtowing to her tutor during a traditional ceremony in East China's Jiangsu Province has gone viral, with many criticizing the practice as outdated.



The girl, surnamed Chen, can be seen kneeling in front of her tutor and kowtowing in a photo uploaded to a local forum in Changzhou Sunday.



Pupil and tutor are dressed in traditional Chinese clothes.



"The girl is learning traditional Chinese folk arts," the uploader explained, "I didn't expect her to kowtow."



The kowtow is necessary for those wanting to learn folk arts with a tutor, according to Li Zhen, the tutor in the picture and an alumnus of Sichuan Conservatory of Music.



"The ceremony instills in students a sense of the responsibility they shoulder," Li said. "It shows respect for the tutor's efforts."



While many Net users said the kowtow was outdated some took a more balanced view. "It is a way to keep a good tutor-student relationship," said Ge Jinhua, a professor at Changzhou University. "But it is inappropriate to make it a publicity stunt."



Modern Express

