Henan cemetery gets tough on dancing grannies

A cemetery in Zhengzhou, Henan Province has called time on local dancing grannies.



Notices put up at the cemetery gate forbid noisy activities nearby including square dancing in a bid to protect the cemetery's solemnity and show respect for those buried there, zynew.cn reported Friday.



The cemetery's security guards said that local residents engaged in square dancing almost every day from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm.



A video of the dancing grannies triggered heated debate online, with most netizens saying that it was rude to play loud music and do rowdy dances next to a cemetery.



It's not the first time that China's active elderly citizens have caused conflict.



A troupe of dancing grannies clashed with basketball players over the use of a basketball court in Luoyang, Henan Province in early June, which triggered online criticism of dancing groups taking over public spaces.



zynew.cn





