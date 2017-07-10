Liu Xiaobo critically ill: hospital

Liu Xiaobo
is critically ill and the hospital is trying its best to save his life, according to the First Hospital of China Medical University in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Liu’s abdominal distention worsened on Monday, and he is suffering from peritonitis and a drop in blood pressure, the hospital said in a notice on Monday.
A magnetic resonance imaging scan (MRI) indicated that hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) has developed in the patient and peritoneal metastases have spread, read the notice.
The national medical expert team said they believe that Liu is critically ill and his condition is not fit for a Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS) or for local radiotherapy, it said. TIPS is a procedure that may be used to create new connections between two blood vessels in a liver.
The expert team suggested that his blood pressure be closely monitored, and that Liu should undergo anti-infective therapy and blood purification treatment.
The hospital has been trying its best to rescue Liu by following the consultation plan recommended by the national medical expert team, it said.
Liu was sentenced to 11 years in jail on December 25, 2009, after a court in Beijing convicted him of trying to overthrow the government.
The Liaoning Prison Administrative Bureau announced on June 26 on its website that Liu had been granted medical parole after being diagnosed with liver cancer during a routine physical check conducted by Liaoning's Jinzhou Prison on May 31.
According to personal information recorded at the Jinzhou Prison, where Liu had been serving his sentence, he had hepatitis B before he was imprisoned.