Beijing Internet watchdog closes English instruction website without permit

Beijing municipal Internet regulators have shut down a popular English instruction website which provided bilingual news, articles and movies due to its irregular news service.

Cuyoo.com, which was popular among domestic English learners, was shut down for "providing online news services on the Internet without a permit," according to a notice released on the WeChat account of the Beijing Cyberspace Administration on Monday.

Cuyoo.com could not be accessed as of the press time.

The administration warned in the notice that website operators, which provide translation, language instruction, exchanges and other bilingual content, should offer services in strict accordance with relevant laws and regulations, including the Cybersecurity Law and measures governing Internet news information services and should not use any illegal content.

The administration will further regulate irregular websites, according to the notice.

In May, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced a ban on non-public capital from online news and editing services to regulate online news services. It also said that publishing news on the Internet and providing news services on websites, apps, instant messaging tools, live streaming platforms, and social media, such as Sina Weibo and WeChat, without permission are also prohibited, according to the regulation.