US apologizes for mistake in reference to China’s official name: foreign ministry

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/10 22:18:40





The US has apologized for misrepresenting China's official name in a statement on Saturday, China's foreign ministry said on Monday.The White House said the "Republic of China," instead of the "People's Republic of China" in a statement on Saturday after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Donald Trump on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 ( G20 ) summit.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a Monday press conference that the US admitted that it had made a technical error and had fixed it.China had made representations to the US after the mistake was revealed, Geng said."The Republic of China" is a name that was claimed by the Kuomingtang government from 1912 to 1949 when the Kuomintang was defeated by the Communist Party of China and retreated to Taiwan. There are also speculations as to whether the White House intentionally made the mistake in light of the US president's previous remarks on Taiwan.Although Trump had announced his commitment to the one-China principle, Trump previously said the US did not necessarily have to be bound to the principle in an interview with Fox News Sunday in December 2016.Also on Saturday, the White House incorrectly identified Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as "President Abe of Japan" in a news release after Trump's meeting with the Japanese leader, the Washington Post reported Saturday.The White House also misspelled UK Prime Minister Theresa May's name as "Teresa May" three times in an official schedule of her visit to the US in January. Teresa May is the name of a UK model and porn actress, who starred in films such as "Whitehouse: The Sex Video" and "Leather Lust," according to the newspaper The Independent.