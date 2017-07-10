Tillerson visits Gulf for talks aimed at breakthrough on Qatar crisis

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson headed for the Gulf on Monday for talks aimed at finding a breakthrough in the crisis over the cutoff of diplomatic and transport links with Qatar by Saudi Arabia and three regional allies.
The State Department said Tillerson, who forged extensive ties in the Gulf as CEO of ExxonMobil, will hold talks with leaders in Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. He was in Istanbul for an international petroleum conference.
R.C. Hammond, a senior adviser to Tillerson, said he would explore ways to end a stalemate in the crisis following Qatar's rejection of 13 demands that Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt issued as conditions for ending their sanctions.
"The trips to Saudi Arabia and Qatar are about the art of the possible," said Hammond, who added that the 13 demands "are done" and "are not worth revisiting as a package. Individually there are things in there that could work."
The demands included the closing of Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based pan-Arab television network, and a Turkish military base in Qatar. Saudi Arabia and its backers, which accuse Al Jazeera of being a platform for extremists and an agent of interference in their affairs, have threatened further sanctions against the emirate. Al Jazeera denies the allegations.
Riyadh and its allies accuse Qatar of financing extremist groups and allying with Iran, the Gulf Arab states' regional foe. Qatar denies that it supports militant organizations, and many experts see the blockade as an attempt by Saudi Arabia to rein in Qatar's increasingly independent foreign policy.
The US worries the crisis could affect its military and counter-terrorism operations and increase the regional influence of Tehran, which has been supporting Qatar by allowing it to use air and sea links through its territory.
Qatar hosts Udeid Air Base, the largest US military facility in the Middle East, from which US-led coalition aircraft stage sorties against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.
US President Donald Trump
has expressed support for Saudi Arabia in the dispute.