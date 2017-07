Smartphone slump

Domestic smartphone shipments fell 5.8 percent year-on-year in June, to 39.48 million units, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology said in a report on Monday.



From January to June, the total shipment of smartphones reached 226 million units, down 3.9 percent compared with the same period in 2016, according to the report.



Also, domestic brands accounted for 91.1 percent of total mobile phone shipments.