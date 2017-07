Better profits

A majority of listed companies forecasted on Monday that their year-on-year growth rates were at least doubling in the first half of 2017, media reported on Monday.



Some companies heralded greater than ten-fold increases, the report said. For example, Chengzhi Shareholding Co said its revenue in the first half would be at least 360 million yuan ($53 million), up 14.8-fold year-on-year.