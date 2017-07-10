Applications to sell apple and red date futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) were recently approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The approvals move forward the process of having the two fruits listed, domestic news portal cnstock.com reported on Monday.
"As the world's first fresh fruit futures, apple futures represents ZCE's exploration of the futures market to serve the real economy," an industry insider told cnstock.com, noting the listing of apple futures will enhance the country's standing in the global apple market, and help China become an apple pricing center.
Meanwhile, red dates play an active role in promoting the local economy of Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region, home of China's biggest quality red date plantation.