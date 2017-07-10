Ceasefire deal should cover all Syria: Iran

A partial ceasefire in southwestern Syria agreed between the US and Russia should be expanded to all of Syria if it is to be successful, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
The US, Russia and Jordan announced a ceasefire and "de-escalation agreement" for the southwest on Friday after a meeting between US President Donald Trump
and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20
summit in Hamburg.
"The agreement can be fruitful if it is expanded to all of Syria and includes all the area that we discussed in Astana talks for de-escalating the tension," Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.
In Astana peace talks, Russia, Turkey and Iran tried to finalize an agreement on creating four de-escalation zones in Syria but failed.