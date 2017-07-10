Forces push to clear last pockets of IS in Mosul

Iraqi forces fought to eliminate the last pockets of Islamic State group resistance in Mosul on Monday after the premier visited the devastated city to congratulate troops on securing victory.



With the jihadists surrounded in a sliver of territory in Mosul's Old City, attention was turning to the huge task of rebuilding the city and of helping civilians, with aid groups warning that Iraq's humanitarian crisis was far from over.



Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi visited Mosul on Sunday and hailed Iraq's "heroic fighting forces" after months of difficult battles that have left much of the city in ruins.



The Old City in particular has been devastated, with many buildings reduced to little more than concrete shells and rubble littering the streets.



Upon his arrival in the city, Abadi's office said he was visiting "liberated" Mosul to congratulate troops on a "major victory."



Abadi later said that while "victory is certain," he was holding off on making a formal declaration "out of my respect and appreciation for our forces that are continuing the clearing operation."





