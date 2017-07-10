Paper makers fined and scolded for conspiring to fix prices

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's top economic planner, fined 17 paper-making companies in East China's Zhejiang Province a total of 7.78 million yuan ($1.14 million) in an antitrust case.



Organized by the Fuyang District Paper Association, 17 member companies agreed to raise prices of whiteboard by 200 yuan per ton, said a post published on the NDRC's website on Monday. After the initial rise, it was agreed that the companies could jack prices up to 50 yuan more.



From January to October in 2016, the enterprises involved maintained a steady price for the whiteboard paper. The monthly average price was 2,470 yuan ($363) per ton. In November 2016, the companies raised the monthly average price to 2,640 yuan ($388) per ton. By December 2016, the monthly average price reached 3,049 yuan ($448) per ton. Compared with the price before the agreement was reached, the cumulative increase amounted to 579 yuan ($85) per ton, a 23 percent rise.



The move violated antitrust law, according to the NDRC. It also hurt the business environment, because of a lack of fair competition. Raising the prices of the whiteboard has affected downstream businesses and ultimately damaged the interests of consumers.



The major reason for the association to initiate the round of price hikes could be the profit generated, said Chen Danzhou, an assistant professor at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.



"As for the deterrence of anti-monopoly law in China, the scope of the penalty is focused on fines, while in most of other countries such as Japan, for price cartels, the legal system looks into both liability for civil damages and criminal responsibility. There could be room for improvement, for the Chinese government to revise the scope of punishment in the future," Chen told the Global Times on Monday. There are many small and medium-sized enterprises in the sector. Facing fierce competition, those companies need to differentiate their products instead of merely focusing on the price of the products, the expert added.