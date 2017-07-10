Facing Brexit challenge, Britain’s May vows to fight on

Source:Reuters Published: 2017/7/10 23:23:40





As her minority government prepares to start the difficult task of passing



Almost one year on from her first day as prime minister - a job she took on after Britain's shock referendum vote to leave the European Union - May will urge voters and political opponents to help her "tackle the injustice and vested interests that threaten to hold us back."



"My commitment to change in Britain is undimmed," May will say on Tuesday, according to advanced extracts from her speech.



May called the election on June 8 in an attempt to cash in on high poll ratings and win support for her plan to make a clean break with the EU in 2019.



But the gamble backfired when voters stripped her of a majority in parliament and forced her party into a deal with a small Northern Irish party to prop up a minority government.



"In this new context, it will be even more important to make the case for our policies and our values, and to win the battle of ideas both in parliament as well as in the country," May will say.



May's ability to carry on as prime minister and drive Brexit legislation through parliament with only a fragile majority behind her has been persistently questioned since the election.



But May's position seems secure for now, with colleagues preferring to see her start Brexit talks rather than topple her and risk the government collapsing - a scenario that could let a resurgent opposition Labour Party into power.





