Trump’s son met Russian lawyer: NY Times

Source:Reuters Published: 2017/7/10 23:23:40

President ‘not aware of and did not attend’ the meeting: legal team





Trump's then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also attended the meeting at Trump Tower on June 9, 2016, two weeks after Trump won the Republican nomination, the Times reported.



In a statement quoted by the Times, Donald Trump Jr. acknowledged meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.



"After pleasantries were exchanged, the woman stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Ms. Clinton," the statement said.



"Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense. No details or supporting information was provided or even offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information."



Trump Jr. said Veselnitskaya then turned the conversation to the adoption of Russian children and a US law blacklisting Russians linked to alleged human-rights abuses.



President Trump was "not aware of and did not attend" the meeting, Mark Corallo, a spokesperson for Trump's legal team, said in an emailed statement.



Trump Jr. said he was asked to attend the meeting "with an individual who I was told might have information helpful to the campaign" at the request of an acquaintance he knew from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant.



"I asked Jared and Paul to attend, but told them nothing of the substance," he said.



"The meeting lasted approximately 20 to 30 minutes," he said. "As it ended, my acquaintance apologized for taking up our time. That was the end of it and there was no further contact or follow-up of any kind. My father knew nothing of the meeting or these events."



The Times first reported on the meeting on Saturday, after which Trump Jr. issued a statement confirming that it took place, but made no mention of the Clinton aspect.



Representatives for Manafort and Kushner did not respond to requests for comment.





President Donald Trump 's son, Donald Trump Jr., agreed to meet with a Kremlin-linked lawyer during the 2016 election campaign after being promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing three advisers to the White House.Trump's then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also attended the meeting at Trump Tower on June 9, 2016, two weeks after Trump won the Republican nomination, the Times reported.In a statement quoted by the Times, Donald Trump Jr. acknowledged meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya."After pleasantries were exchanged, the woman stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Ms. Clinton," the statement said."Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense. No details or supporting information was provided or even offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information."Trump Jr. said Veselnitskaya then turned the conversation to the adoption of Russian children and a US law blacklisting Russians linked to alleged human-rights abuses.President Trump was "not aware of and did not attend" the meeting, Mark Corallo, a spokesperson for Trump's legal team, said in an emailed statement.Trump Jr. said he was asked to attend the meeting "with an individual who I was told might have information helpful to the campaign" at the request of an acquaintance he knew from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant."I asked Jared and Paul to attend, but told them nothing of the substance," he said."The meeting lasted approximately 20 to 30 minutes," he said. "As it ended, my acquaintance apologized for taking up our time. That was the end of it and there was no further contact or follow-up of any kind. My father knew nothing of the meeting or these events."The Times first reported on the meeting on Saturday, after which Trump Jr. issued a statement confirming that it took place, but made no mention of the Clinton aspect.Representatives for Manafort and Kushner did not respond to requests for comment.