Figuratively Speaking

39.50 million
The number of refrigerators produced from January to May, up 10.5 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
.
1 billion yuan
The total revenue of the Haikou Meilan International Airport tax-free shop in the first half of 2017, up 30 percent year-on-year thanks to increased Chinese customers.
4.3 billion liters
The estimated sales volume of ice cream in China in 2016, which made the country the world's biggest ice cream market, according to a recent report by Mintel.
803 billion yuan
The total investment amount of 667 major projects in East China's Zhejiang Province, which were launched on Monday, according to local news site zjol.com.cn.
6.6%
The projected GDP growth in the third quarter of 2017, domestic media reported on Monday, citing the chief economist at the State Information Center.