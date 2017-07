Figuratively Speaking

39.50 millionThe number of refrigerators produced from January to May, up 10.5 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology 1 billion yuanThe total revenue of the Haikou Meilan International Airport tax-free shop in the first half of 2017, up 30 percent year-on-year thanks to increased Chinese customers.4.3 billion litersThe estimated sales volume of ice cream in China in 2016, which made the country the world's biggest ice cream market, according to a recent report by Mintel.803 billion yuanThe total investment amount of 667 major projects in East China's Zhejiang Province, which were launched on Monday, according to local news site zjol.com.cn.6.6%The projected GDP growth in the third quarter of 2017, domestic media reported on Monday, citing the chief economist at the State Information Center.