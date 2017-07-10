Liu Xiaobo’s cancer treatment mustn’t be politicized

Cancer patient Liu Xiaobo is critically ill, according to the latest notice issued by the No.1 Hospital of China Medical University on Monday, and the hospital is seeking active treatment as advised by the medical team.



Two days ago, Markus Buchler from Germany and Joseph Herman from the US participated in a consultation at the hospital at the request of Liu's family. Markus Buchler was recorded in a video saying "I don't think we can do better than you in Germany maybe. But I can speak for Germany. I don't think we can do better medically than you do. You do very well."



But a joint statement issued later by these two doctors said, "While a degree of risk always exists in the movement of any patient, both physicians believe Mr Liu can be safely transported with appropriate medical evacuation care and support."



The question is since the Chinese doctors have done very well, and since German doctors cannot do better, while there is risk in the movement of a patient, why do certain forces outside China insist on seeking overseas treatment for Liu and pressuring Chinese government on it? Is it all about Liu's medical treatment? Apparently not. If this happened to a family member of one of these forces, no one would take the risk to transfer the patient, who is already under good care in a Chinese hospital.



It is probably out of politics that some people and forces are requesting Liu to be treated abroad. Their purpose is to take advantage of Liu's critical illness and hype up that "China is inhuman." Those outdated dissidents particularly want to make it into an issue.



The essence of the event is that a Chinese prisoner was diagnosed with cancer. However the West regards Liu, his identity as a prisoner is equal to other prisoners before the law, and he will not be given special status in China.



Liu was granted medical parole, but he is still subject to the supervision of prison authorities, and his treatment is within China's sovereignty, in which foreign governments and institutions have no right to interfere. The Chinese government is legitimate in its refusal of calls for Liu to be taken overseas for treatment.



China and the West saw serious disputes over Liu at the very beginning. China sentenced Liu to 11 years in prison in accordance with the law, but some Western forces extol Liu as a hero and even awarded him the Nobel Peace Prize. The rift hasn't been healed so far. Today's China is stronger and more confident, and will not yield to Western pressure.



Indeed, it's Liu's personal misfortune to have been diagnosed with cancer, but this has nothing to do with his imprisonment. China's prison authorities are trying their best to treat Liu and have fulfilled their humanitarian obligations.



Besides, the authorities have taken the feelings of Western society into consideration, and have no intention to use Liu as a bargaining chip. On the contrary, overseas forces took a confrontational attitude against China at the very beginning and even use Liu as their "hostage."



Outdated overseas dissidents are the most active in hyping the issue. They attempt to re-boost their image by "deifying" Liu. With more knowledge of China, Western mainstream society is much less enthusiastic than before in interfering with China's sovereign affairs. Overseas forces are still squeezing Liu for their political goals in disregard of his critical condition.





