Ceballos to sign for Real

Dani Ceballos is leaving Real Betis and is set to sign for Real Madrid, Angel Haro, president of Betis, said Monday.



Spanish midfielder Ceballos, 20, was the subject of a tug of war between La Liga giants Madrid and Barcelona, but eventually opted to join Zinedine Zidane's side.



"Dani has rejected Betis' renewal offer, from what we know he has a deal with Real Madrid," Haro told a news conference.



Spanish media have reported that Real will pay around 15 million euros ($17 million) for Ceballos, who was named the outstanding player at the recent U21 European Championships in Poland, where Spain finished in second place.



Betis attempted to renew his deal but Ceballos, who debuted with the club in 2014 and has appeared for them on 108 occasions, has decided the time is right to move on.

