Borja Valero to join Inter

Fiorentina midfielder Borja Valero is undergoing medical tests at Inter Milan ahead of his possible transfer, the Serie A club said on their website on Monday.



The 32-year-old, who made 32 league appearances and scored one goal last season, joined Fiorentina from Spanish club Villareal in 2012.



The former West Brom player will make a permanent move to the Milan-based club for a 5.5 million euro fee and a three-year contract, according to Sky Sport Italia.





