Arsenal summer heats up after splurging on French star Lacazette

Arsenal broke the bank by coughing up a club-record 52 million pounds ($67 million) for Olympique Lyonnais star Alexandre Lacazette last week. With this, Arsene Wenger deserves a little credit for showing some ambition. Of course, the Premiership arms race is still underway, hence rivals Manchester United exceeded Arsenal's Lacazette deal by snaffling Romelu Lukaku from under Chelsea's noses for 75 million pounds.



Lacazette, a French international and the latest in a line of leading Arsenal French strikers including Thierry Henry and incumbent Olivier Giroud, scored 37 goals last season, his fourth consecutive one with over 20 goals. But at 26 and having only played in the French league, Lacazette is untested in the Premiership and may need some time in his first season to find his feet.



However, this big addition may be followed by a bigger subtraction. British media outlets reported on the weekend that Arsenal are open to selling Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, provided they pay 80 million pounds. It is not wise to sell your best players to direct rivals, with the sale of Robin van Persie to United coming to mind, but for that price, it may be worth it.



Sanchez was clearly frustrated last season during Arsenal's bad spell, even reportedly getting involved in a training dispute. Keeping a disgruntled player, even one as talented as Sanchez, is not good and Arsenal should cash in while they can. But they also need to use the money from selling him to good effect.



Lacazette is said to be able to play as a forward-winger like Sanchez, which might allay concerns of letting Sanchez go. But whether Lacazette can be as driven like Sanchez, Arsenal's best player last season with 30 goals, is not guaranteed.



If they really lose Sanchez, Arsenal will need another playmaker such as Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, whom they have been linked with.



Arsenal's other big-name star Mesut Ozil was in a similar situation to Sanchez, entering his final year and supposedly wanting to leave. But so far, there have been no offers for Ozil and the German has expressed enthusiasm about Lacazette's signing, which bodes well for him staying.



For now, the Gunners seem all set with their defense and forwards, leaving midfield as the only main area to improve. But they will need to trim their bloated squad. This requires making major decisions with several veterans, including Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. While "The Ox" enjoyed a good 2016-17 season in central midfield, Walcott was underwhelming while the oft-­injured Wilshere was loaned out to Bournemouth. Wilshere performed decently but still got injured. At least one of this trio might need to go.



Arsenal have not finished with making big changes to their squad.



The author is a Hong Kong-based freelance writer. hcpyip@gmail.com

