Kerber crashes out in fourth round

Germany's Angelique Kerber returns the ball during her fourth-round match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza at Wimbledon on Monday. Photo: CFP

Angelique Kerber crashed out of Wimbledon and lost her hold on the world No.1 ranking, while five-time champion Venus Williams became the oldest All England Club quarterfinalist in 23 years on Monday.Kerber was beaten 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 by Spanish 14th seed Garbine Muguruza as the German's fourth-round exit ­extended a miserable run for last year's Wimbledon runner-up.The 29-year-old, who lost to Serena Williams in the final 12 months ago, has failed to make the last eight at any of this year's three Grand Slams.Kerber had taken the top ranking from Serena in March, but her Wimbledon defeat leaves her with a dismal 0-9 record against top 20 opponents in 2017.She will be replaced at No.1 by either Karolina Pliskova or Simona Halep.Muguruza, the 2015 Wimbledon ­runner-up, goes on to play Russian seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova for a place in the semifinals.With only two women's matches scheduled for Wimbledon's two main show courts on Monday, Kerber was exiled to the less grand Court Two.It was a decision that brought criticism for Wimbledon chiefs and Kerber was visibly frustrated by the state of surface after she slipped on several barren patches of grass on the baseline.Despite her complaints, Kerber managed to take the first set, but Muguruza hit her stride as she took the second.Kerber twice led by a break in the final set, but couldn't close out the victory as Muguruza showed she has been absorbing the lessons of her coach Conchita Martinez, the only Spanish woman to win Wimbledon back in 1994.Granted show-court billing, Venus didn't hang around as she crushed 19-year-old Croatian Ana Konjuh 6-3, 6-2 in 64 minutes on Center Court.Venus made her Grand Slam debut at the 1997 French Open, seven months before Konjuh was born.And at 37 years and 29 days, Venus is Wimbledon's oldest female quarterfinalist since Martina Navratilova in 1994.Seven-time major winner Venus, who clinched the last of her Wimbledon titles in 2008, will hope to emulate Navratilova, who went on to reach the final 23 years ago.Williams plays French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the semifinals.Ostapenko advanced to her first Wimbledon quarterfinal after finally converting her eighth match point to defeat Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-6 (8/6).Latvian 13th seed Ostapenko, the 2014 junior Wimbledon champion, squandered seven match points in the second set before eventually seeing off the Ukrainian world No.5 to make just her second last-eight appearance at a major.The 20-year-old's triumph in Paris last month made her only the third player born in the 1990s to win a Grand Slam.Kuznetsova reached her first Wimbledon quarterfinal in 10 years with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Polish ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska.Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova is into her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal after a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win over Croatian qualifier Petra Martic.Rybarikova, 28, had failed to make the last eight in all 35 of her previous Grand Slam appearances, losing in the Wimbledon first round for seven successive years between 2008 and 2014.Sixth seed Johanna Konta became the first British woman for 33 years to make the Wimbledon quarterfinals on with a 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 win over France's Caroline Garcia.