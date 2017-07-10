Godwin, Toua injured

ACT Brumbies will be without backs Kyle Godwin and Aidan Toua for the remainder of the Super Rugby season after both suffered season-ending ­injuries, the Australian club said Monday.



The Brumbies are the only side to have qualified from the Australian conference for the SuperRugby quarterfinals and the duo were injured in Friday's 16-15 loss to the Queensland Reds.



Toua has been ruled out for between four to six weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 high ankle sprain while ­Godwin is expected to miss up to three months after being taken off in the second half with a knee injury.

