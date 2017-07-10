Godwin, Toua injured

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/7/10 23:58:39
ACT Brumbies will be without backs Kyle Godwin and Aidan Toua for the remainder of the Super Rugby season after both suffered season-ending injuries, the Australian club said Monday.
The Brumbies are the only side to have qualified from the Australian conference for the SuperRugby quarterfinals and the duo were injured in Friday's 16-15 loss to the Queensland Reds.
Toua has been ruled out for between four to six weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 high ankle sprain while Godwin is expected to miss up to three months after being taken off in the second half with a knee injury.