Rahm moves to eighth

Spaniard Jon Rahm moved to a career-high world ranking of eighth on Monday, after claiming his maiden European Tour victory at the Irish Open. The 22-year-old, who only turned pro after last year's US Open, fired a seven-under-par final round of 65 to win by six shots.



American Xander Schauffele gained 77 places to jump up to 82nd, thanks to his first PGA Tour title at the Greenbrier Classic, where he birdied the final hole to win by a single stroke.